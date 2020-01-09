Comments
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carroll Senior High School student has died after she was hit by a vehicle Monday evening, district officials said.
Carroll ISD officials said Sarah Lacy died from her injuries Wednesday after she was hit on West Southlake Boulevard (FM 1709).
According to officials, she was a senior and a member of the school’s choir and theatre programs. She also has a brother who’s in ninth grade at Carroll High School.
“Please keep the Lacy family and all of Sarah’s teachers, directors and many friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Carroll ISD said.
Authorities have not yet released further information on the crash. Check back here for updates.