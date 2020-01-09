Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking the public to help them find a critically missing 16-year-old.
Torian Jones was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 7500 block of South Westmoreland Road wearing a red sweatshirt, white pants and a black backpack, police said.
He is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 188 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe he may be a danger to himself.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.