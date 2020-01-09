Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers’ new home is nearly complete with just over two months left before its first event, officials announced.
Officials said Globe Life Field is about 90% complete as crews are now working on installing seats and adding the kitchen and concession areas.
The first event at the new ballpark in Arlington will be a Chris Stapleton concert on March 14. The Rangers will play an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 23.
Many were left wondering if Globe Life Field would be ready in time after a major fire broke out inside the stadium on Saturday, Dec. 14. Firefighters said a spark from welding caused the fire.
Construction officials did say the fire wouldn’t delay the opening of the stadium.
The Rangers will play their first regular season game at Globe Life Field on March 31 with a 3:05 p.m. first pitch.