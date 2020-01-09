DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two emergency outdoor warning sirens in Dallas are still out of service after last October’s tornado. The city says of three sirens damaged in that storm, only one located along Walnut Hill is fully operational.
A siren on Carbona Drive in the Pleasant Grove area is scheduled to get electrical work done next week. Another on Harry Hines Boulevard is still lying on the side of the road.
The city says it’s waiting on new custom concrete poles to rebuild it, expecting it could take another four weeks for them to arrive.
“Obviously we want all of our sirens up and running at all times. The remaining, essentially it’s two that are still out of service, all the other ones have been tested and are working,” said council member Jennifer Gates, who represents much of the affected area.
Although North Texas is expected to have severe weather Friday, Gates said the sirens are only intended to warn people caught outdoors and that local residents should keep a close eye on local news and weather reports.