



– People across the country including North Texas are showing their appreciation, admiration and gratitude for police officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The Plano Fire Department tweeted it’s appreciation for Plano Police officers saying,” It’s #nationallawenforcementday! We want to thank @PlanoPoliceDept for keeping us #safe & watching our backs. When given the opportunity we try and return the favor!”

Cedar Hill ISD tweeted a photo of children giving high fives to an officer in a school hallway. It said, “Today is #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay ! Make sure to #ThankAnOfficer 🤘🚔 CHISD appreciates and respects all of our district and local officers. Thank you for all you do!”

A local car dealership sent milk, cookies and ice cream to Grapevine Police.

They tweeted their approval saying, “It’s confirmed: milk and cookies are still amazing as an adult. Thanks to Grapevine Dodge Chrysler Jeep for delivering these goodies from Tiff’s Treats on #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay The BLUE Bell ice cream is a nice touch, too.”

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a video and said, “On behalf of the entire state of Texas I want to say thank you to all of the men and women in law enforcement who bravely serve our communities and keep us safe. We are forever grateful for your service and your sacrifice. May God bless you and your families.”

TxDOT recognized the danger officers put themselves in when they respond to wrecks and other incidents on Texas highways.

The agency tweeted, “The noise, the danger, the risks! These are experienced daily by law enforcement, emergency responders, tow truck drivers & TxDOT workers working along #TX roadsides. On this #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay we say thank you to those who keep our roads safe. #MoveOverSlowDown”

New Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus urged folks to take a moment on this day to thank a Fort Worth Police officer and officers from other departments for their service to communities.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall thanked the men and women of the Dallas Police Department and officers across the country for protecting and serving their communities every day.

Several organizations came together to create National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in 2015 to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for their communities.