HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man driving a luxury SUV stalked and mugged an 80-year-old woman as she walked to a rail station and now police in Texas are asking for help identifying him.
The attack happened in November, but police just recently released video of the incident captured by a home security camera along the route the elderly lady was walking.
The surveillance video shows Christine Henry making her way down a residential street on Houston’s north side.
At some point the driver of a light-colored Cadillac Escalade, believed to be a model year between 2007-2011, slowly drives up and stops several feet behind her. A man gets out of the SUV, starts sprinting toward Mrs. Henry, and grabs her purse, throwing her to the ground in the process.
More than a month after the attack Mrs. Henry still has bumps and bruises, but says she is healing.
At the time of the incident the robber was wearing what appeared to be black-colored athletic pants, with a white stripe down the side, a black or dark colored shirt and a red baseball cap turned backward. Police say the Escalade the mugger was driving had damage to the back left side bumper and was missing the center caps (wheels) on the driver’s side.
Anyone who recognizes the mugger or has information about the attack against Mrs. Henry is asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the case.