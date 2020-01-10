Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died after losing control of their car and submerging upside down in a creek Friday evening.
At 6 p.m. Jan. 10, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call for a water rescue in the 1500 block of Pentagon Parkway.
First responders found two people inside the car and transported them both to a nearby hospital. While one was in stable condition, the other person had to have CPR performed on them but later died.
Neither of their identities have been released at this time.