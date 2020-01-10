WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS| Radar | Details |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:car, Creek, Dallas, Dallas Fire Rescue, dps, North Texas, vehicle

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died after losing control of their car and submerging upside down in a creek Friday evening.

At 6 p.m. Jan. 10, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call for a water rescue in the 1500 block of Pentagon Parkway.

First responders found two people inside the car and transported them both to a nearby hospital. While one was in stable condition, the other person had to have CPR performed on them but later died.

Neither of their identities have been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply