GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 21-year-old was arrested this week for the stabbing death of a man in Grapevine on New Year’s Day, police said Friday.

Police said Antonio Bigham has been charged with murder. He was arrested by Grapevine police and then transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

According to police, the body of the victim, Omar Gonzalez, was found in a wooded area near the Wildwood Creek apartments at around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Police said he was stabbed in the chest.

Antonio Bigham mugshot (Credit: Grapevine Police Department)

Through the investigation, police found that Bigham and Gonzalez knew each other. A motive for the stabbing is currently unknown.

