FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men suspected of robbing an Arlington convenience store have been arrested after they led officers on a chase into Fort Worth early Friday morning, police said.
The incident started after police said they found the two suspects stealing cigarettes at the Quick Track store at Mayfield Road and Fielder Road at around 2:30 a.m.
Police said the suspects were able to drive away from the store and led officers on a chase.
The chase went down Cooper Street and then onto westbound I-20. The suspects then went north onto Highway 287, where they eventually crashed near Miller Avenue in Fort Worth after apparently losing control and hitting a guard rail.
Both suspects were taken into custody. It’s currently unknown what charges they’ll face.