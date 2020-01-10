DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit is spreading the word its buses and light rail trains, as well as contractor vehicles, are a “Safe Place” for youth who’ve been victims of human trafficking, other abuse or feel they are in danger.

A “Safe Place” decal is prominently displayed on the exterior and interior of each type of DART vehicle.

DART is sharing a story from December, when a paratransit driver helped a 15-year-old escape an abusive situation by providing her safety in his vehicle.

The young girl with all her belongings jumped in the back of a DART paratransit van with driver Josiah Davis who watched over and protected her until help arrived.

Davis stopped for gas on December 27 when the girl approached and requested a safe place with him.

Runaways and other youth in danger are often targets for traffickers. DART began a collaboration with Safe Place in 2015 to help with the problem.

The agency has raised awareness of human trafficking through posters and public service announcements on buses, trains and at rail stations.

Minors who see the decal know DART can help get them to safety by transporting youth escaping dangerous situations to the nearest QuikTrip convenience store, which is a designated “Safe Place.”

Once inside the store, runaways and at-risk youth can wait for a Safe Place agency partner to connect them with professional help.