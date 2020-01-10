WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Radar | Details |
Filed Under:82-year-old, cdc, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dallas, Dallas County, dallas county health and human services, DCHHS, Flu, Flu Death, influenza, North Texas


DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has reported the sixth flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season.

The patient was an 82-year-old Dallas resident, but due to medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, their identity has not been released.

Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority, said he has seen an early increase in flu activity in Dallas this season.

“While we cannot predict the severity or duration of the flu season from year to year, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get your flu vaccine,” Dr. Huang said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all people 6 months and older.

DCCHS will provide free flu immunizations for adults and children at the following community outreach locations:

  • Sunday, Jan. 12 @ 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    St. Augustine Cristo Rey Church
    1054 N. St. Augustine Dr.
    Dallas, TX 75217
  • Thursday, Jan. 23 @ 10 a.m. – noon
    Eastfield Community College
    3737 Motley Dr.
    Mesquite, TX 75150
  • Saturday, Jan. 25 @ 9 – 11 a.m.
    Pleasant Grove Christian Church
    1324 Pleasant Dr.
    Dallas, TX 75217

For more information click here.

