



Jack Wilson, the man who was called a hero for killing a gunman at a church in White Settlement nearly two weeks ago, will be receiving the Governor’s Medal of Courage.

Gov. Greg Abbott will present Wilson with the honor on Monday in Austin. The governor says the award “is given to civilians who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another’s life.”

It was on Dec. 29 that a gunman, identified as Keith Kinnunen, opened fire during communion at West Freeway Church of Christ and killed two parishioners.

Wilson, who is the head of security at the church, took out his own weapon within seconds and fatally shot the suspect with one round.

“I don’t feel like I killed an individual. I feel like I killed evil. That’s how I’m approaching it and that’s how I’m processing it,” Wilson said a day after the shooting.

The two victims who died were Anton “Tony” Wallace and Richard White. Many praised Wilson for his quick actions that possibly prevented more victims.

“This church had its own security team. They were well-trained,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on the day of the shooting. “The heroism today was unparalleled. The team responded quickly and within six seconds the shooting was over.”

Wilson will be presented with the award at 11 a.m. at the Governor’s Mansion.