KISSIMMEE, Florida (CBSNEWS.COM) – The famous muscle car that Steve McQueen drove in the classic 1968 movie “Bullitt” gave birth to the modern-day car chase scene.

Steve McQueen sped this 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback through the streets of San Francisco in one of the greatest car chases in movie history, “Bullitt.” (credit: CBS News)

Now, the 1968 Mustang has resurfaced in Florida and is up for auction today. The rusted, dented highland green GT Fastback is expected to go for millions.

Through a 10-minute thrill ride on the streets of San Francisco in “Bullitt,” McQueen and his classic pony car became the epitome of old-school cool and reinvented chase scenes for Hollywood.

