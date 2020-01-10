Comments
KISSIMMEE, Florida (CBSNEWS.COM) – The famous muscle car that Steve McQueen drove in the classic 1968 movie “Bullitt” gave birth to the modern-day car chase scene.
Now, the 1968 Mustang has resurfaced in Florida and is up for auction today. The rusted, dented highland green GT Fastback is expected to go for millions.
Through a 10-minute thrill ride on the streets of San Francisco in “Bullitt,” McQueen and his classic pony car became the epitome of old-school cool and reinvented chase scenes for Hollywood.