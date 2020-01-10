FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Over two years after a man attacked two women in Fort Worth, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Justin Lacey Ray, 23, was sentenced to 50 years for the September 2017 attack on a female jogger on the Trinity Trails, and 20 years for another attack two weeks prior. He will serve them concurrently.

In the Sept. case, Ray was seen on the Trinity Trails by a witness at 5:30 p.m., sitting on a bench wearing black shorts. He removed his clothes and started riding his bike in circles around her, so she left the area to call police.

Around 30 minutes later, the victim was walking near the tennis courts on the trail when she saw him sitting nearby, naked. She began jogging in the opposite direction and dialed 911. Ray then jumped on his bike, caught up with her and kicked her. She told him he was calling 911, when he threw her phone in the river, tackled her and began beating her.

The victim resisted as Ray pinned her to the ground, punched and choked her. She later managed to bite Ray, freed herself and ran to a nearby neighborhood where she flagged down a passing car who shortly called police.

Prosecutor Kevin Boneberg said this was a heinous, completely random attack and that it was one of the most violent beatings they’d ever seen anyone survive.

“An entire community of strangers came together in their horror over this, to assist in the prosecution of this predator, and ensure the victim would have a chance to heal,” Boneberg said.

Two weeks prior to the attack, Ray attempted to sexually assault another young woman near a Fort Worth dog park, taking a small knife she carried to defend herself and brandishing it against her.

Ray later told police he wanted to kill the victim on the trails.

Prosecutor Paul Nguyen compared Ray’s brutality and sadistic nature to Ted Bundy.

“These attacks were extremely traumatizing to the victims. They were both pleased with the outcome and relieved that they would not have to relive these painful experiences by testifying at trial,” Nguyen said. “That trauma and pain further extended to all of those who witnessed any part of these horrific and appalling events.”

Ray pled guilty to attempted capital murder, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault in retaliation for the Trinity Trails attack. He pled guilty to attempted aggravated sexual assault for the dog park attack. Ray will also have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.