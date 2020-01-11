LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two Lubbock first responders were killed and one was injured while working a crash scene Saturday morning.

At 8:36 a.m. Jan. 11, first responders arrived at a single-vehicle rollover crash on North Interstate 27. While working the incident, a second vehicle traveling southbound crossed over into a median — prompting their assistance.

While working both crashes, officials said a third vehicle traveling southbound crossed over into the median — striking Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Firefighters Eric Hill and Matt Dawson.

During a news conference Saturday, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said Reyna was killed at the scene and both Hill and Dawson were transported to a nearby hospital where Hill later died and Dawson remains in critical condition.

Reyna served with the Lubbock Police Department for one year. Following the academy, he served on patrol during the day shift, officials said.

Hill served with Lubbock Fire-Rescue for 10 years and had just been promoted to lieutenant in July 2019. He was stationed at Fire Station 10B.

Dawson has been with the department for five years and is stationed at Fire Station 2A.

The LPD has since released the following statement: