DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — About 300 people in Dallas came to see Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg and well-known TV Judge Judy Sheindlin — who has endorsed him — Saturday night.

“It’s great to be here in Dallas campaigning for the second hardest job in the country, that’s behind head coach of the Cowboys of course,” Bloomberg joked.

The former New York City Mayor and the no-nonsense judge came to Dallas following a bus tour in Texas they’re calling the “Get It Done Express.”

“This is the greatest country in the world,” Sheindlin said. “It needs a proven leader and an innovator.”

Bloomberg has advocated for stricter gun control and dealing with climate change. He supports giving people a choice to buy into medicare, but opposes getting rid of private health insurance. He claims he would also raise taxes on the wealthy.

“I’m here because we have to defeat Donald Trump,” he said Saturday night.

Of those who attended, some say they haven’t made up their minds but that Bloomberg is in the mix.

“He would be. Well, probably Klobuchar, but everybody thinks a middle-aged woman like me likes Klobuchar, Biden, Buttigieg,” Democrat Carol Croft said.

President of Stonewall Democrats of Dallas, Brandon Vance, said it’s a toss up between Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Bloomberg.

Since late November, Bloomberg — a billionaire who is self-financing his campaign — has blanketed the airwaves in Texas with millions of dollars in ads.

And when asked why he’s betting so much on Texas, the former New York City mayor said he’s betting on the entire country.

“Betting on all the states that will have all the primaries in March, but Texas has 38 votes, one of the top three or four states in the country,” he said.

In the Real Clear Politics average of national polls, Bloomberg is in 5th place behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“What I’ve got to do is explain to people what I’ve done, what my experience is and what I’ll do…,” Bloomberg said. “The public can make a choice but it doesn’t have anything to do with the other candidates.”