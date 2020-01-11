Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed in an Arlington neighborhood Saturday morning.
Just before 2:45 a.m. Jan. 11, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 5700 block of Prescott Drive. Officers said a man was found and shortly transported to a local hospital where he later died.
No arrests have been made at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Walker at 817-575-3214. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.