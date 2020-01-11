DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A robbery suspect was shot and killed by a witness attending a cookout in west Dallas Friday night, police said.
Just before midnight Jan. 10, police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Chicago Street, where witnesses stated they were having a cookout in the covered area of the front patio.
Witnesses told officers that three male suspects approached the house and that two of the males were armed with handguns — demanding property.
One witness, who was only visiting the residence, is a licensed handgun carrier and shot one of the suspects. His identity is unknown at this time but after being interviewed by police, he was released, pending a grand jury referral.
Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and transported the suspect to Methodist Central, where he was pronounced dead. However, the other two suspects remain at large.
This is an ongoing investigation.