DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are looking for three people of interest who may be involved in a shooting at a high school basketball game Saturday night.
Just after 9 p.m. Jan. 11, South Oak Cliff was taking on Kimball at Ellis Davis Field House when a fight broke out and shots were fired — striking an 18 year old.
The teen was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in serious condition. A DISD officer was also grazed by a bullet, but is expected to be OK.
Police have since released photos of three people of interest.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting or the identities of the pictured individuals is asked to contact Detective Billings at 214-283-4805 or brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com.