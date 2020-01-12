DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas man was shot dead after intervening in an argument between two people Saturday evening, police said.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Jan. 11, police responded to a shooting call at the shopping center in the 4200 block of W. Camp Wisdom Rd.
When officers arrived, they made contact with 29-year-old Andre Menefee, who had suffered from gunshots wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Menefee to a nearby hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
Witnesses stated that Menefee intervened in an argument between the suspect — described as a black male wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants — and another individual.
Officials said the suspect produced the handgun, shot Menefee, then fled on foot.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Det. Heathcote at 214-671-4310 or nathan.heathcote@dallascityhall.com.