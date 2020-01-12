DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder of Patrick Lynn Parks, who was killed the day after Christmas.
At approximately 8:55 p.m. Dec. 26, Parks and a witness agreed to meet with Fernando Luciana Mancha at 3002 Falls Dr., in order to conduct a drug deal.
When Parks arrived at the location, he and the witness were sitting in their vehicle when they were approached by Mancha and another suspect.
According to the arrest affidavit, both suspects then asked them to get into their vehicle, but both Parks and the witness told them they did not want any weapons present during the deal.
Mancha and the other suspect complied and left their weapon on the ground outside the vehicle. However, when the witness went to put his firearm on the ground, the other suspect attempted to take it and a physical altercation began.
The affidavit stated Parks then began to run away briefly but returned and was shot by Mancha. After being shot, Parks ran down the sidewalk until he collapsed and was later found dead at the scene by police.
Detectives reviewed security footage which showed the offense and tracked down both witnesses who provided them with Mancha’s Instagram profile and phone number.
Mancha was arrested Sunday morning and charged with murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.