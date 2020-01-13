  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old was injured late Sunday evening after he was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Fort Worth, police said.

Police said the shooting happened near Berry Street and Stalcup Road at around 11 p.m.

According to police, the teenager, who has not been identified, was shot twice in the back while he was inside an SUV. He was able to drive himself to the 6100 block of Ramey Avenue, where he got help.

The 16-year-old is expected to survive from his injuries.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting as they continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

