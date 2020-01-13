



– Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing.

“I have higher standards for this city and the franchise and I am going above and beyond Major League Baseball’s penalty,” Crane said before announcing he’d dismissed the pair. “We need to move forward with a clean slate and the Astros will become a stronger organization because of this today… This will not happen again on my watch.”

Crane said he found out about MLB’s decision over the weekend and decided Monday to make the changes.

“I felt with what came out in the report they both had responsibilities,” said Crane during a news conference Monday afternoon. “Neither one of them started this, but neither one of them did anything about it.”

Hinch and Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.

“None of this is fun. I’m not happy that it happened, but we’re dealing with hit,” said Crane.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later.

Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

“We’re addressing the problem. We apologize to our fans and our sponsors. We’re cleaning house and we’re going to move forward,” he said.

Houston also loses its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to the attention of Luhnow.

The GM told Major League Baseball he was unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the team’s actions.

Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was not aware.

“When I found out I was very upset. We want to be known for playing by the rules. We broke the rules. We accept the punishment. And we’re going to move forward.”

Luhnow released the following statement Monday afternoon:

I accept responsibility for rules violations that occurred on my watch as President of Baseball Operations and General Manager of the Astros. I apologize to the Astros organization, Astros fans and the Houston community for the shame and embarrassment this has caused. I am deeply grateful to Jim Crane for the opportunity to lead baseball operations.

I am not a cheater. Anybody who has worked closely with me during my 32-year career inside and outside baseball can attest to my integrity. I did not know rules were being broken. As the Commissioner set out in his statement, I did not personally direct, oversee or engage in any misconduct: The sign-stealing initiative was not planned or directed by baseball management; the trash-can banging was driven and executed by players, and the video decoding of signs originated and was executed by lower-level employees working with the bench coach. I am deeply upset that I wasn’t informed of any misconduct because I would have stopped it.

I agree with Mr. Crane that our baseball operations team has achieved far more positives beyond this significant negative. Many very good people have worked, and continue to work, for the Astros organization. I am extremely proud of the many executives throughout the industry who were trained and promoted in our department.

