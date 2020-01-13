DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament will be leaving the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas after this year’s event following two years of financial struggle.

The tournament held its first event at the city-owned golf course in 2018. The course in the southern area of Dallas was built on a landfill.

Trinity Forest Golf Club, which opened in 2016, drew plenty of attention after the Byron Nelson tournament left the Four Seasons in Las Colinas for the Dallas course.

However, after years of declining revenue, along with other issues such as lack of entertainment and dining options in the area, the PGA Tour decided it would move the tournament after the May 2020 event.

Weather issues also plagued the tournament in its two years in Dallas. Rain drenched the area last year and record heat made for a miserable time for some on the shadeless course in 2018.

The next stop for the Byron Nelson is not yet known.

The Salesmanship Club, which hosts the tournament and supports the Momentous Institute, said the financial impact of moving the Byron Nelson to Trinity Forest was negative.

“The financial results weren’t sustainable. It was not a situation where it was a little here or there. It was a substantial loss for us,” Mike McKinley, chairman of the Salesmanship Club, said.

The Byron Nelson benefits the Momentous Institute, which works with children and families to build social emotional health.