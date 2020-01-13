Comments
(CBS 11) – Hope you all had a great weekend!
To start another week of “twin spins,” we go back the summer of 1964 with a female R&B group from Detroit: Martha & The Vandellas.
Members included Martha Reeves, Annette Beard and Rosalind Ashford.
Betty Kelly replaced Beard in 1964.
The group was active from 1963-1967 and while they didn’t have a #1 hit on the main Billboard charts, they had one that hit #2 in September 1964.
“Dancing In The Street” was written by Marvin Gaye, Mickey Stevenson and Ivy Joe Hunter (and produced by Stevenson).
It was released on July 31, 1964 on the Gordy record label (a brand of Motown Records). It runs 2:40 in length.
Tomorrow, we will feature a second cover of this song by an artist you will definitely know!!
Enjoy!