By Jennifer Lindgren
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Plano will make history January 13, that’s when city council members officially hire their next top cop.

Ed Drain will be the first African American police chief in Plano history.

Amarillo police Chief Ed Drain is the lone finalist for the Plano police chief position. (credit: City of Amarillo)

The city council will make it official at a 7 p.m. meeting, where they’ll also set a start date for the new chief.

Drain most recently served as the Amarillo police chief and is no stranger to the Plano Police Department — he was once a former assistant chief in Plano.

The outgoing chief – Greg Rushin – is being promoted to Deputy City Manager.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Isiah Joshua says the hiring breaks down a color barrier and speaks to progress.

“It just speaks very highly of people in the city recognizing quality and excellence within individuals,” he said. “It also says to our young people — it gives them hope and aspiration that they can do anything that they want to do and become anyone.”

Before his career in law enforcement, Chief Drain served in the U.S. Army as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer. Upon leaving active duty he continued to serve in the Army Reserves.

