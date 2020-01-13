DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting inside a high school basketball game in Dallas has raised questions about security at school events across North Texas.

Dallas ISD has already put new safety measures into action.

Bags and purses will not be allowed into sporting events and security will use wand metal detectors on everyone who attends.

“I don’t think that’s what students and parents and districts are going to want, but in some districts it may be exactly what they need,” said Tony Tinderholt with Tier One, a company that specializes in school security.

Fort Worth and Garland school districts both use metal detectors at many events and city police officers are present at all games.

Northwest, Birdville and Desoto ISDs also have security at every varsity sporting contest.

Lewisville ISD says safety is always a priority, but security measures vary depending on the specifics of an event.

“It’s really important to have a plan, to train your folks, and to have someone at your school that can respond within seconds,” said Tinderholt.

He believes every district should reevaluate their safety protocols to figure out what they can improve.

“This could happen anywhere, at any time, regardless of how great or wonderful someone thinks their institution is,” he said.

Tinderholt also recommends districts train students on what to do if there is ever a shooting and their school or at a school event, so they know how to protect themselves.