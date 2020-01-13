Comments
WIDNES, England (CBSNEWS.COM) – Aidan Jackson was playing a game online in his upstairs bedroom in Widnes, England, when he suddenly had a seizure. Luckily, he was playing with a friend — a Texan — who managed to save his life from 5,000 miles away.
WIDNES, England (CBSNEWS.COM) – Aidan Jackson was playing a game online in his upstairs bedroom in Widnes, England, when he suddenly had a seizure. Luckily, he was playing with a friend — a Texan — who managed to save his life from 5,000 miles away.
Dia Lathora, a young woman from Texas, alerted police in the U.K. when she realized something was wrong. “I could hear him seizing and breathing really hard, and it sounded like he was choking and crying,” she said.
When two police cars rushed to Jackson’s house they found his parents downstairs, completely unaware that their son had had a seizure.