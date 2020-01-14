STOCKTON, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – A 104-year-old Marine veteran in California is hoping people will send him cards this Valentine’s Day to add to his collection of memories.
KTXL reports Maj. Bill White wants people from all over the world to send him cards, if possible.
White served in the Marine Corps and received a Purple Heart after surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.
He currently spends his time in Stockton, where he keeps binders of memories on a bookshelf that are organized by year.
He says he wants to keep adding to that collection with Valentine’s Day cards.
“I’ll save every one of them like I’ve been saving little things that have come up until right now and they’ll be a personal part of my history,” White told KTXL.
You can send cards to the address below:
Operation Valentine
ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)
The Oaks at Inglewood
6725 Inglewood Ave.
Stockton, CA 95207