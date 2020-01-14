Comments
(CBS 11) – The second half of yesterday’s “twin spin” song is performed by two international rock superstars: Mick Jagger and David Bowie.
Between 1985-1987, Jagger charted four times as a solo artist; Bowie charted thirteen times between 1973 and 1987.
And in 1985, these two guys recorded “Dancing In The Streets,” made famous previously by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas in the 1960s.
The Jagger/Bowie version was released August 12, 1985 and got all the way to #7 on Billboard and #1 on the UK charts.
The song also was released to help raise money for the LIVE AID famine relief efforts. It runs 3:12 on the EMI label.
These guys know how to dance! Enjoy!!