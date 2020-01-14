FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s no “flight plan” plan yet for Fort Worth’s convention center “space ship” to leave downtown, but that’s what a design committee named Tuesday is tasked with charting.
The committee of elected officials, business leaders and downtown stakeholders will lead the design process expected to include adding more exhibit space, a full catering kitchen, underground parking and a building that connects better with the rest of downtown.
It’s a projected $430 million facelift on the half-century old facility. The cost will be a wash according to city officials, with the increase in revenue from more bookings.
“People love meeting here,” said Visit Fort Worth president Bob Jameson. “And we’re responding to, not diminished demand. We are responding to pent up, unmet demand.”
The increase in space could nearly double bookings, and increase attendance to more than 1.2 million.
Eliminating the arena, known for it’s spaceship-like look, has been talked about for years but became a real option when the new Dickies Arena opened in late 2019.