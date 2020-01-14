AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not an election year for Texas Governor Greg Abbott, but he’s raising money like it is one.

Texans For Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, the campaign raised $7.8 million during the final six months of 2019 with 43% of contributions coming from new donors.

This latest haul brings the campaign’s cash on hand to $32 million.

In 2019, the campaign raised nearly $20 million with contributions coming from all 254 Texas counties and all 50 states.

“I am grateful for the generosity of our supporters, and for our shared commitment to the values that make Texas great,” said Governor Abbott. “The Lone Star State is stronger today than ever before, and the legislative victories we achieved in 2019 will lead to a brighter future for all Texans. Thanks to our hardworking lawmakers, we passed a transformative agenda to rein in property taxes, improve our schools, increase teacher pay, and make our communities safer. We are proud of what we have accomplished, but there is more work to do — which is why I am committed to promoting our message of freedom and opportunity across Texas and working to maintain strong, conservative leadership in both chambers.”