CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some changes for Russell Stover are creating a sweet deal for North Texas.
The boxed chocolates company announced Tuesday it is expanding its facility in Corsicana and two sites in Kansas.
Russell Stover said it will add about 300 total jobs at those three locations.
“Having been in business since 1923, we know the importance of keeping pace with the changing tastes and preferences of the people who buy our chocolates,” said Andy Deister, Russell Stover CEO. “Just as consumers change their preferred flavor or package, they’re changing the way they shop for our products, and we’re making sure we have the infrastructure to deliver on their expectations.”
The company is also moving a fulfillment center from Tennessee to the plant in Corsicana which could also mean more jobs.
READ THE COMPANY’S FULL STATEMENT HERE: