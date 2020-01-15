Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police found a man laying on the sidewalk by 5014 South Hampton Road suffering from gun shot wounds at 8:15 Wednesday morning.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
During the course of the investigation, information was received that the victim lived or frequented an apartment close to where he was found.
Out of precaution, SWAT was called to search the apartment for additional victim(s) or suspect(s). A search warrant was obtained, and after several attempts to receive a response from someone inside, SWAT made entry.
By 1 p.m., SWAT rendered the location safe after finding no one inside.
Police have yet to establish a motive for the shooting.