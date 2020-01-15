DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas ISD parent wants action after seeing video of her 5-year-old daughter being attacked on a school bus.

Audrey Billings said the video clearly shows two children assaulting her daughter on the bus.

The incident happened last November during a commute that lasted about 45 minutes.

In the video Billings posted on YouTube, the attack appears to go on for about 15 minutes.

“I lost my mind. I couldn’t believe what I saw. I couldn’t believe that there was an adult there that could have stopped it,” Audrey Billings told CBS News.

At one point during the assault, you can hear her crying.

It also appears the bus driver never got involved.

“He heard cries of help and he chooses to do nothing and it could have been stopped within the first two minutes of the attack,” Billings said.

“The people, the adults there are responsible,” said Billings regarding what happened on the bus. “I can’t go help her.”

Dallas ISD said the driver was removed from that bus route.

Billings said she wants the driver taken off the streets, period.

DISD said it has taken steps to ensure the safety of students and provide additional monitoring.

Billings said her daughter no longer rides the school bus.