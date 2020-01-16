Comments
WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Baylor is finalizing a deal to hire LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new football coach, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.
The source spoke to AP on conditions of anonymity Thursday because the Big 12 school wasn’t ready to make any official announcement.
The Bears went from 11 losses in 2017 to 11 wins this season, when they played in the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl.
Arana will replace Matt Rhule, the new coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
