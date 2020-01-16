DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of Dallas brothers are grieving the death of their father who was killed in a hit-and-run last week.

It happened in South Dallas outside a convenience store in the 5300 block of South Lamar on Saturday, January 11 around 6:25 p.m.

As Harvey Miller, Sr., 66, walked across the busy street a driver struck him and left him there.

Miller, Sr. was well-known and popular in the area, his sons say.

Miller had just finished helping one of his sons with a funeral.

Harvey Miller, Jr. is a pastor at South Oak Cliff’s Cornerstone Church.

Dallas Police point to an image recorded on a nearby surveillance camera showing a 4-door white sedan leaving the scene after Miller was hit.

The victim’s sons are urging anyone who could possibly help to call Dallas Police.

“My appeal to the public would be, just say something. If you have seen anything that can help police solve this crime, make it known,” said son, Rev. Harvey Miller, Jr. “The sanctity of life has to be respected.”

“He was completely full of life, never met a stranger, generous to everybody,” added son Derek Miller. “And I just can’t understand why someone would just knowingly hit somebody and keep going.”