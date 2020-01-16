LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone hoping for some good luck to start the new year, found it at a convenience store in Laredo.
They bought a Quick Pick lottery ticket and it paid off big-time: $17,500,000.
The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the owner of the ticket will receive $13,349,448.78.
The jackpot-winning ticket for the Lotto Texas drawing held on January 15 was purchased at a Stripes Store in the South Texas city.
The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (16-34-38-40-49-54).
The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.
“We look forward to meeting our first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of the new year,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize.”
The winning Lotto Texas jackpot started as an advertised $5 million prize for the drawing on Sept. 28, 2019.