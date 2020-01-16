NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Americans are being bombarded by robocalls and unfortunately Texas lead the nation with more than 6.64 billon calls being made last year in the state.
Analysis done by YouMail, a company that researches phone calls in the U.S., shows nearly 59 billion robocalls were placed across the country last year. That number is up 22-percent from 2018.
Scam calls made up most of the deluge, accounting for 25.9 billion calls last year. YouMail found that calls for alerts and reminders accounted for 13 billion; financial reminders, 11.4 billion; and telemarketing calls, 8 billion.
Texas lead the country in the number of robocalls received, followed closely by California.
Residents in seven other states — Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Illinois — got more than 2 billion robocalls last year.
There could be some relief ahead for Americans. The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act is now law. The new law requires phone companies to block robocalls without charging customers extra and puts stronger guidelines in place carriers in the U.S. to ensure calls are coming from real numbers.
TRACED also gives the FCC more time to take action against robocallers and possibly fine them up to $10,000 per call.
