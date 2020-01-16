WEATHERParts Of North Texas Under A Flash Flood Warning
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:737 Max, 737 MAX 8, 737 MAX 9, 737 Max jet, 737 Max jetliner, air travel, Boeing, Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 737 Max 8, Boeing Airplanes, Dallas, deadly crashes, DFW News, planes grounded, Southwest, Southwest Airlines

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two days after Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced a pushback, Southwest Airlines gave notice that they are delaying putting Boeing 737 Max jets back on their schedule until at least early June.

In a statement airline officials said, “Based on continued uncertainty around the timing of MAX return to service, as well as Boeing’s recommendation for Pilot simulator training, the Company is proactively removing the MAX from its flight schedule through June 6, 2020.”

The previous delay by the Dallas-based airline had Max planes grounded until after Easter.

While the airline said removing the MAX from the schedule reduces flight cancellations and disruptions, this latest delay means removing some 330 flights from its peak-day schedules.

Southwest had 34 Max jets in their fleet, the most of any airline.

Southwest and American aren’t the only carriers delaying the return of the Max jets. United Airlines made the move before Christmas 2019 to remove the planes from their schedule through June 2020.

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes that killed 346 people within five months.

Comments

Leave a Reply