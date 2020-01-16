ABILENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A recently suspended high school student in Abilene stabbed two of his classmates before fleeing campus Thursday, officials said.
Police spokesman Rick Tomlin told a local news station that officers took the student into custody about 30 minutes after the 8 a.m. attack at Abilene High School.
Medics took both victims to a nearby hospital where neither of their conditions is known at this time.
Tomlin said all three students are male and around 16 years old, but declined to identify them because they are minors. He said the attack seems to have been targeted.
At least one of the victims had a “previous altercation” with the attacker, Tomlin said.
The district has since said that all campuses in the district will continue to run on normal time schedules.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)