THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — Today, we will begin with our “twin spin,” starting with the group who recorded a hit song seven years after the original group made it famous.
Pseudo Echo started in 1982 as a pop-rock/dance quartet from Melbourne, Australia. Members included: Brian Canham, James Leigh, Pierre Gigliotti and Philp Calvert. Today, only Canham remains as the original member of the group.
In 1987, they recorded and release the song “Funkytown,” written and produced by Steven Greenberg. The song was a hit for the group, hitting #6 on the American Billboard and was on the charts for ten weeks. It runs four minutes and 52 seconds, and was on the RCA Record label.
Tomorrow we will tell you who released the song originally. Enjoy!