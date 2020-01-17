WEATHERWet Weather Continues Across North Texas
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bodies recovered, crash, DFW News, Diver, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Fire Department, Hypothermia, Rescue, scuba diver, slick roads, trinity river, Wet Roads


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters and divers in Fort Worth spent hours on a recovery effort after a truck traveling on North University Drive crashed into a concrete barrier and plunged into the Trinity River.

Initially Fort Worth Fire Department divers went in and determined the truck was submerged in about 10 feet of water.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

A crane was brought in and eventually lifted the truck to higher ground. It was then that the bodies of two adult males were discovered inside the vehicle.

The identities of the victims have not been released. It hasn’t been determined if the wet weather was a factor in the crash. Police are still investigating.

A spokesperson with Medstar Mobile Healthcare said  witness who saw the truck go over the bridge actually went into the cold water to try and help, but couldn’t find the victims. That person was treated at the scene for hypothermia.

Comments

Leave a Reply