FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters and divers in Fort Worth spent hours on a recovery effort after a truck traveling on North University Drive crashed into a concrete barrier and plunged into the Trinity River.
Initially Fort Worth Fire Department divers went in and determined the truck was submerged in about 10 feet of water.
A crane was brought in and eventually lifted the truck to higher ground. It was then that the bodies of two adult males were discovered inside the vehicle.
The identities of the victims have not been released. It hasn’t been determined if the wet weather was a factor in the crash. Police are still investigating.
A spokesperson with Medstar Mobile Healthcare said witness who saw the truck go over the bridge actually went into the cold water to try and help, but couldn’t find the victims. That person was treated at the scene for hypothermia.