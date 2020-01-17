MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two teens have been arrested three days after Mesquite police responded to a possible shooting near Poteet High School.
At approximately 8:20 p.m. Jan. 14, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a possible shooting call in the 3300 Block of Poteet Drive. Witnesses stated they heard several gunshots just north of the school parking lot.
School resource officers were present at the time of the shooting and determined that an altercation had occurred after the Poteet vs. Lancaster basketball game.
There were no injuries or damage reported, but detectives were able to identify the suspects involved as 17-year-old Owen Crutcher and 17-year-old Kross Murphy. Neither attend schools in the district.
Police said both Crutcher and Kross have been charged and taken into custody.