DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued a proclamation Friday declaring 2020 “a year of nonviolence” in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Johnson said that since Dr. King dedicated himself to the principles of nonviolence in his pursuit of a more just-world, this weekend will serve as a reminder of how much people can accomplish while armed only with “resolve, determination, faith and reason.”
“Our great city had too much violence in the past year, and the victims were predominantly people of color,” the mayor said. “This has to change, and all of us in Dallas must work together to solve the challenges our communities face.”
Mayor Johnson will speak at the 38th annual MLK Gala on Saturday night, and will serve as the Grand Marshal of the MLK Day Parade on Monday.