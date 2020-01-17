NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s cookie season! Starting today, some Girl Scout across North Texas will be out and about selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, and all of your other favorite treats.

First, though they have to pick up their boxes of cookies.

Troops receive their shipments on January 20, but individual Scouts and their parents can sign up to pick up their supplies the Friday before, at the Fort Worth Zoo.

The first day of cookie season is always a busy one.

A few things to know, if you’re ready to buy a box or two (or three).

The cookies come with new packaging this year.

Some areas will see a new feature, called Lemon Ups: cookies with messages inspired by Girl Scouts.

This will also be the last year for the Thanks A Lot cookie.

Boxes of Girl Scout cookies will cost one dollar more: up to $5 for general cookies and $6 for specialty.

But the sweet indulgence also goes to a good cause. Troop 3518 cadet Savannah Haynes says she plans to donate 1,000 boxes to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

“I’ve learned about people skills and just talking to people better in public and I’ve learned a lot about financial skills,” Haynes said. “So I’ve learned how to save money, how to budget and how to market them.”

Girl Scout sell cookies for six weeks each year. To make a purchase just look for traditional booths in your neighborhood or download the “Cookie Finder” app to find Girl Scout cookies nearest you.