NEW MEXICO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Lawyers for a transgender woman from El Salvador who won her release from immigration detention say she was arrested and taken back to the same New Mexico facility pending the U.S. government’s appealing of the judge’s decision.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement re-arrested the woman — identified by only her first name “Joselin” — Monday during what her lawyers expected would be a routine check-in.
One of her lawyers says Joselin suffers from seizures as well as symptoms of a traumatic brain injury. She was released from the hospital days before the check-in.
Her lawyer says Joselin’s detention is unnecessary since she had a place to stay and was not a flight risk.
ICE did not respond to requests for comment Thursday and Friday.