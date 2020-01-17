BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man from McAllen was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
Dassahed Marines, 29, from McAllen pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 16, 2019.
He was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release to be served immediately following his release from prison, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He must also register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, between Dec. 6 -7, 2018, Marines utilized a cell phone as well as the social media app called Whisper and KIK messaging app to attempt to persuade and entice a 13-year-old girl to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He made initial contact through Whisper but continued messaging the minor explicit messages via KIK. In those conversations, he attempted to persuade the minor to meet at a local park for a sexual encounter. Marines was arrested once he arrived at the location.
Marines will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.
This investigation was conducted under HSI’s Operation Predator, an international initiative to protect children from sexual predators. Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.