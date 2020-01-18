  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The teenager who was shot at a high school basketball game in Dallas last week died Saturday, and now his shooter’s charges will be upgraded to murder.

Just after 9 p.m. Jan. 11, South Oak Cliff was taking on Kimball at Ellis Davis Field House when a fight broke out and shots were fired — striking 18-year-old Marc Strickland.

Strickland was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in serious condition. A DISD officer was also grazed by a bullet, but is expected to be OK.

The teen responsible for the shooting, identified as a 15-year-old black juvenile, turned himself into police the next day and was charged with aggravated assault.

However, since Strickland has died from his injuries, the teen’s charges have been upgraded to murder and he will remain in custody.

