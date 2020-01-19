FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people have been shot, including a child, outside the North Crowley Ninth Grade Campus Saturday night.
The shooting happened in the school’s parking lot just after a youth basketball game ended. Officials said a group was messing with the car of the adult victim when he came outside and was shot in the leg.
A child was also caught in the cross fire and is now in surgery at a nearby hospital. Both victims are expected to be OK.
Ivan Gomez of the Fort Worth Police Department said this wasn’t a random shooting and that the suspect(s) had a target.
“Right now we’re interviewing witnesses and we’re looking at video cameras that we have in the parking lot,” Gomez said. “And we’re looking at the possibility that two different vehicles, possibly, could have been involved.”
Police found two different gun calibers and believe multiple weapons were fired.
At this time, it is unknown if any security was present when the shooting occurred.